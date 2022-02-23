Ex-NYPD union president surrendering on criminal charges

Ed Mullins

FILE — New York Police Department Sgt. Ed Mullins, center, head of the Sergeants Benevolent Association, speaks during a news conference in the Bronx borough of New York, May 31, 2017. Mullins, who’s clashed with city officials over his bombastic tweets and hardline tactics is expected to surrender Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, to face criminal charges connected to a raid last year on his home and union office, two law enforcement officials said. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — A former New York City police union president who’s clashed with city officials over his insulting tweets and combative behavior is expected to face criminal charges connected to a raid last year on his home and union office.

Two law enforcement officials said Ed Mullins will surrender to authorities Wednesday. The officials were not authorized to speak publicly about an investigation and did so on condition of anonymity.

Mullins resigned in October as head of the Sergeants Benevolent Association after the FBI searched the union’s Manhattan office and his Long Island home. He retired from the NYPD in November.

