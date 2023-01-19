NEW YORK (PIX11) — A former New York City police union president pleaded guilty Thursday to wire fraud.

Ed Mullins, who headed up the Sergeants Benevolent Association until his 2021 resignation, schemed to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars from the SBA, US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams said. He surrendered to authorities in 2022 and, at the time, pleaded not guilty.

“Edward Mullins promised to look out for the thousands of hard-working NYPD Sergeants who are members of the SBA,” Williams said. “Instead, as admitted today in federal court, he stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from them to fund his lavish lifestyle.”

Mullins, who headed up the union from 2002 through 2021, submitted fake expense reports starting in 2017. Mullins stole at least $600,000 from the SBA by filing of hundreds of fraudulent expense reports, according to prosecutors. He allegedly used the money for high-end meals, clothing, jewelry, home appliances and a relative’s college tuition.

Under a plea agreement, Mullins, 61, will forfeit $600,000 to the United States, officials said. He’ll also make restitution in the amount of $600,000 to the SBA. Mullins is scheduled to be sentenced on May 25.