Ex-NYPD officer sentenced for fatally shooting friend while playing video games

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A former NYPD officer was sentenced to up to three years in prison Friday after pleading guilty to manslaughter, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said.

The former officer, 30-year-old Martinson Afari Yeboah, accidentally fatally shot his neighbor, Frederick Afoakwah, in 2019.

Clark said Yeboah, who at the time had been an officer for one year, was playing video games with his 21-year-old next-door neighbor when his off-duty firearm went off, striking the neighbor. Yeboah initially told officers that Afoakwah accidentally shot himself, but an autopsy proved that false.

Additionally, Clark said Yeboah did not perform life-saving measures on the victim. According to a police investigation, Yeboah didn’t call emergency services until the victim’s father asked him to.

Yeboah was fired by the NYPD after the incident. He pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter in October 2021.