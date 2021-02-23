Ex-NYPD officer and former U.S. Marine arrested; allegedly attacked officer during Capitol attack

Retired NYPD officer Thomas Webster was arrested in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol.

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — A retired NYPD officer and former U.S. Marine was deemed a danger to the community after his arrest on charges that he attacked a police officer during the Capitol attack in early January.

Thomas Webster was ordered held without bail Tuesday after he surrendered to the FBI and appeared in White Plains federal court.

A prosecutor, Benjamin Gianforti, said Webster used an aluminum pole that had carried a U.S. Marines Corp flag to attack the officer. He said Webster also ripped off the officer’s protective shield, causing the officer to choke.

“You f—–g piece of s–t. You f—–g Commie motherf—–s, man… Come on, take your s–t off. Take your s–t off,” Webster can be heard saying on video, according to the criminal complaint.

Prosecutors said Webster broke through a barricade, charged at police and tackled an officer.

Webster’s lawyer, James Monroe, said Webster will plead not guilty. He said he’d never fired a shot during a 20-year police career. Webster retired in May of 2011, according to the NYPD.

Webster was charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers with a deadly or dangerous weapon and obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, among other charges.

In Glen Oaks, Queens Tuesday night, PIX11 News got a “no comment” from behind the front door at at the home of the local GOP district leader, Philip Grillo, who on Facebook calls himself the “Republican Messiah.” He is also facing criminal charges for his actions at the insurrection.

Criminal defense attorney and former prosecutor Daniel Hocheiser says these prosecutions — which have already derailed two seemingly ordinary lives — could be just the beginning.

“It couldn’t be more serious and these cases are being brought now are really the tip of the iceberg, because you’re gonna’ see long-term investigations and you’re gonna’ see prosecutions brought for conspiracy to incite insurrection and sedition and all kind of really heavy cases which are coming down the pike.”

PIX11 News also reached out to the PBA, the NYPD’s largest union, for it’s reaction to these latest arrests — specifically former officer Thomas Webster.

The union’s position is clear:

“This was a disgusting assault on our Capitol Police brothers & sisters, on our government and on everything that NYC police officers stand for. Even worse: the suspect once wore our uniform. Justice must be swift and severe.”