Ex-NYC Council member Deutsch gets 3 months in prison for tax crime

In this photo Thursday, Oct. 30, 2014 and provided by the New York City Council, then City Council Member Chaim Deutsch is shown during an oversight hearing in New York. The former New York City Council member was sentenced Thursday, July 29, 2021, to three months in prison after pleading guilty to charges that he evaded $82,000 in taxes. (William Alatriste/New York City Council via AP)

NEW YORK — A former New York City Council member has been sentenced to three months in prison after pleading guilty to charges that he evaded $82,000 in taxes.

Chaim Deutsch, a Brooklyn Democrat, was sentenced Thursday by U.S. Magistrate Judge James L. Cott.

The 52-year-old was ousted from the 51-member body after he pleaded guilty in April to filing a false tax return in connection with outside income he received from his real estate management company.

Deutsch was first elected to the council in 2013.

As part of the sentence, Deutsch will pay $107,000 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service for unpaid taxes and interest.