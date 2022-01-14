Eviction protesters arrested outside Gov. Hochul’s office

NEW YORK (PIX11) — About two dozen protesters were arrested outside New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office.

They were drawing attention to the state’s expiring eviction moratorium, which ends Saturday.

“You will be placed under arrest and charged with disorderly conduct,” blasted a NYPD automated messages ahead of the arrests.

Among those arrested was housing activist Rachel Namuche.

“Many of my neighbors in my neighborhood of Ridgewood, Queens, throughout Brooklyn, throughout the Bronx and all the state, are at risk of being homeless,” she said minutes before her arrest. “It is a tragedy that our elected leaders want to do anything to protect them.”

An estimated 400,000 New York households could now face of action, about 200,000 of them in the city.

The rally began at the New York Public Library before marching on Hochul’s office.

Ideally, organizers want an extension of the moratorium, but Hochul and other state leaders signaled that won’t happen.

Protesters are now pressuring state leaders to at least pass a “good cause” eviction law. It would guarantee renters in good standing a reasonable renewal offer if they paid rent and not creating other issues.

Local leaders are reminding tenants to know their rights, including a right to free counsel in New York City regardless of immigration status — something other parts of the state do not necessarily have.

Governor Hochul had two press events Friday, but she only took questions at one in Albany, and did not take a question on evictions. She has previously mentioned in passing she would work to establish legal defense funds for housing court outside the city.

In New York City, Mayor Eric Adams is reminding people to know their rights in a multi-language campaign.