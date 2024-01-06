NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — Thousands of mourners attended the funeral of Imam Hassan Sharif at NIA Masjid Mosque and Community Center in Newark.

The beloved Imam was shot and killed Wednesday after finishing prayer at his mosque.

His death sent shockwaves through the community; the same community packed his funeral service to say goodbye including City Councilman Yusef Salaam “Everyone is feeling this pain it should have never happened.”

People came from everywhere, from different faiths to pray and support the Imam’s family.

Imam Sharif dedicated his life to helping others, he was a community leader who fought against violence, so no one thought he would become a victim of gun violence.

Close friend Mahdee Najeeullah remembered the last time he saw the Imam alive. He said he was outgoing and worked with the community to stop violence.

While police are still searching for the person responsible, the Imam’s daughter Tanasia Ransom was emotional as she thanked everyone for their support, she also sent a strong message.

Ransom said, “To the killer, they will find you I’m sure of it.” The Imam leaves behind a wife, five children, three stepchildren, seven grandchildren, four siblings, and an entire community.