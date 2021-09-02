Everyday heroes save lives amid Ida’s historic flooding in NY, NJ

TOPSHOT – A fireman walks past cars as they pump floodwater from a nearby house in Brooklyn, New York early on September 2, 2021, as flash flooding and record-breaking rainfall brought by the remnants of Storm Ida swept through the area. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP) (Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK — There are a multitude of nicknames for those who step up at hard times to help their fellow citizens. Most of the time, “New Yorker” suffices.

Several everyday heroes and emergency personnel went into harms way to save others from devastating flood waters from Tropical Storm Ida Wednesday night and Thursday.

Bus operator puts passengers’ lives first

Gov. Kathy Hochul honored MTA bus operator Rosa Amonte Thursday, who was seen on viral video driving passengers to safety while a Queens street she was driving on turned into a raging river, with feet of flood waters entering the bus itself.

Passengers were standing on seats as the floor of their bus became invisible under Ida’s flash floods.

“I want to tell you how grateful you are for your bravery,” Hochul said to the mother of three.

Amonte said she didn’t realize how much water was inside the bus, or that passengers were standing on seats — her only concern was to get her passengers to safety.

Hochul thanked the 145,000+ transit workers, calling them “God’s gift to all of us.”

‘The subway system is not a submarine’: MTA head explains flooding issues during Ida

Rescuers flock to flooded NJ home

AIR11 captured the harrowing moments when crews rescued people from a flooded New Jersey home Thursday, the day after Ida covered much of the tri-state area with flood waters.

Cranford Fire Department crews could be seen navigating a raft up to a flooded home. Four people then made their way out of the home and onto the raft.

The crew brought those rescued to dry land, where – in complete juxtaposition to the tragic scene depicted just moments earlier – children picnicked on nearby grass.

Video shows water pouring into Manhattan subway station

NYPD shares extraordinary moments

The NYPD documented several rescues its members made as Ida flooded the city.

In the southwest area of the Bronx, officers rescued a pregnant woman and her husband from a car that had become disabled on the road. Then, they rescued a woman in a wheelchair from waist-high water inside of her apartment, officials said.

Last night, officers from the @NYPD44Pct rescued a pregnant woman and her husband from a disabled car but didn't stop there. Next, they rescued an elderly woman in a wheelchair from waist-high water inside of her apartment.



Just two of the many rescues performed last night. pic.twitter.com/v3yKR42tt4 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 2, 2021

The department’s special ops unit also shared their rescue missions.

Last night #NYPD Emergency Service & Harbor Unit members assisted over 400 citizens of #NYC who were effected by the heavy rains & record flooding throughout the city



We will continue our efforts today, clearing highways & roadways of abandoned disabled vehicles & debris https://t.co/U9SxpB4nxo — NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) September 2, 2021

And at Central Park, a livery driver was rescued from floodwaters on the 65th Street Transverse.

Last night, Sergeant Moschetto and Officer Torres from @NYPDCentralPark spotted a livery driver stuck in floodwater on the 65th Street Transverse. The officers quickly waded through the water and carried the driver out to safety. pic.twitter.com/ZN0RgXNpnh — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 2, 2021

FDNY answers the call

Firefighters and department members responded throughout the day Thursday to electrical incidents related to flooding; they also helped to expel floodwaters and remove downed trees.

The department said its members rescued hundreds of people citywide during the storm, removing drivers and passengers trapped inside vehicles that became stuck on flooded streets, as well as hundreds of straphangers in the subway system.

At one point late Wednesday night, officials removed 300 people from two subway emergency exits following reports of smoke, authorities said.