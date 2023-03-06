GRAMERCY PARK, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Gramercy Park public school cook was honored by her community on Monday for fighting against hunger in the neighborhood.

Students at PS 40 had an epic surprise for their beloved cook. Food plus love equals another four-letter word at the school – and that’s Lana. Svetlana Krasilinikova has served breakfast and lunch to more than 650 students, ages 3 to 13, at PS 40 for eight years.

School principal Susan Felder said Lana is the hardest working person and she deserves a little spotlight. The fourth- and fifth-grade student council made cards and a poster for Lana to show their love and appreciation.

Lana was a cook at a boarding school in Russia before immigrating to New York City 10 years ago. And if you ask the students at PS 40, they’ll tell you the highlight of their day is lunchtime.

Lana has been named one of 35 “Hunger Heroes” by No Kid Hungry NY and the NYC Department of Education. This is the third year No Kid Hungry NY has honored cafeteria staff from New York City public schools for being at the frontlines of the battle against hunger, letting kids know that not all superheroes wear capes; they sometimes wear aprons.

