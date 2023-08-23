NEW YORK (PIX11) — John F. Kennedy International Airport has the perfect spot for pups to relax after a ruff day.

JFK’s Wooftop Lounge at Terminal 5 offers stunning views along with a 4,000-square-foot outdoor garden patio, where pets can tire themselves out before their flight. The airport also offers nine animal relief areas, as well as 24-hour veterinary care, onsite boarding and daycare facilities, dog parks, and dog fountains.

Newark Liberty International Airport also boasts nine pet relief areas along with a newly redesigned dog park that serves as a welcoming space for dogs and Newark Airport employees.

“Building and designing these projects is a team effort. From paving, landscaping, structural, electrical to carpentry, each respective department takes pride in the craft with the common goal to enhance the customer experience, whether that customer is on two legs or four,” said Michael J. Ramos, landscape supervisor for Newark Liberty International Airport.

Both airports are ranked among the nation’s most pet-friendly airports. For a full list of airport pet amenities, click here.

