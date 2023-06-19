NEW YORK (PIX11) — Monday is Juneteenth, which marks the date — June 19, 1865 — when the last people of African descent who were enslaved were freed in the United States.

People have been commemorating Juneteenth all month long across the tri-state area. Monday is the federal observation of the holiday, which means there are events planned across the area to mark the occasion.

On Sunday, more than 25 performers from Broadway shows gathered to put on a special musical number in Times Square.

The 14th annual official New York City Juneteenth celebration was also held on Sunday in Brooklyn at Prospect Park.

A flag raising will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in Paterson, New Jersey.

A Juneteenth musical will be held between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Monday at the World Trade Center Oculus Floor, hosted by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Battery Park City Authority will be hosting its seventh annual Juneteenth celebration Monday afternoon.

Additionally, the Queens Night Market will hold its Juneteenth event at the Laurelton LIRR station from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday.