NEW YORK (PIX11) — While the heat and humidity blanket the New York City area, folks can seek refuge at various cooling centers in the five boroughs.

The city-run cooling centers will remain open through Tuesday, according to NYC Emergency Management. Check this map to find a convenient location.

A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday for New York City. Monday will be mostly sunny with a high of 87 degrees, though showers or thunderstorms could move in after 2 p.m., including into the evening hours.

The Salvation Army will also have cooling centers open Monday and Tuesday at the following locations:

Bay Ridge: 252 86th Street, Brooklyn

Bedford Temple: 601 Lafayette Avenue, Brooklyn

Bronx Tremont: 2121 Washington Avenue, The Bronx

Harlem Temple: 540 Lenox Avenue, Manhattan

Manhattan Citadel: 175 East 125th Street, Manhattan

Port Richmond: 1295 Forest Avenue, Staten Island

Times Square: 315 W 47th Street, Manhattan