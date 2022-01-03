Eric Adams wastes no time with COVID protocols, public safety vision as NYC mayor

NEW YORK — During his first 72 hours in office, Mayor Eric Adams extended vaccine mandates for indoor settings that were first put in place during the de Blasio administration. He also said he’s considering adding a COVID-19 booster requirement for all city employees. 

On the PIX11 Morning News on Monday, Adams stressed vaccinations will be key to the city’s recovery. 

“The feeling of despair that has engulfed … those days are over,” Adams said.

The mayor also said the days of shutting down the school system because of COVID-19 cases are over too. In the Bronx, he greeted students returning to the Concourse Village Elementary School after the holiday break.

“Schools play a role for safety and stability for our children,” Adams said.

And on one of his signature campaign issues — public safety — Adams shared part of his plan for subway safety.

“My officers are going to be on the trains to give a real visible presence that the subway system is safe. I’m going to partner them with mental health professionals,” he said Monday morning during an interview on MSNBC.

