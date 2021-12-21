Eric Adams to cancel inauguration ceremony in Brooklyn amid COVID surge

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams said Tuesday he would cancel his upcoming inauguration ceremony at Kings Theater in Brooklyn as COVID cases spike across the city.

The ceremony was set to be held on Jan. 1 in conjunction with the inaugurations of Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, who begins his first full term, and incoming Comptroller Brad Lander.

The decision to hold the ceremony at Kings Theater instead of City Hall, where it’s traditionally held, was meant to celebrate the three citywide leaders who each hail from Brooklyn.

Adams had initially said the indoor event would be ticketed, with invites sent to family members, community leaders and “a diverse group of New Yorkers.” The theater seats 3,000 people.

Adam’s announcement on Tuesday came as the city grapples with another wave of COVID-19 infections as the highly transmssible omicron variant rapidly spreads. Omicron is now the dominant variant in the United States, overtaking the delta variant, and is believed to be the cause of about 90% of new infections in the New York area.

Record-breaking daily new case numbers in New York City prompted a swift response from city officials and the entertainment industry. Several Broadways shows have canceled or suspended performances and the Rockettes ended their holiday season early as the city scrambled to open more testing sites to ease long lines with Christmas just days away.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday was expected to detail additional steps his administration will take to combat omicron this winter, including the distribution of 500 million free rapid tests, increased support for hospitals under strain and an emphasis on vaccination and boosting efforts.

This story comprises reporting from The Associated Press.