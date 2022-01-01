Eric Adams sworn in as New York City mayor after ball drop

Mayor Eric Adams is sworn in as New York City’s 110th mayor shortly after the New Year’s ball drop in Times Square on Jan. 1, 2022. (Times Square Alliance New Year’s Eve livestream)

NEW YORK (AP) — Eric Adams is New York City’s new mayor after the Democrat was sworn into office in a Times Square ceremony shortly after the nation’s largest city rung in the new year.

Adams is now New York’s 110th mayor and the city’s second Black mayor.

The 61-year-old Adams faces the immense challenge of pulling the city out of the pandemic.

He took office Saturday as the city grapples with record numbers of COVID-19 cases driven by the omicron variant.

Adams is a former New York City police captain and Brooklyn borough president.

He has struck a more business-friendly, moderate stance than predecessor Bill de Blasio but describes himself as a practical and progressive mayor who will “get stuff done.”

