Eric Adams sworn in as New York City mayor after ball drop

NEW YORK (AP) — Eric Adams is New York City’s new mayor after the Democrat was sworn into office in a Times Square ceremony shortly after the nation’s largest city rung in the new year.
Adams is now New York’s 110th mayor and the city’s second Black mayor.
The 61-year-old Adams faces the immense challenge of pulling the city out of the pandemic.
He took office Saturday as the city grapples with record numbers of COVID-19 cases driven by the omicron variant.
Adams is a former New York City police captain and Brooklyn borough president.
He has struck a more business-friendly, moderate stance than predecessor Bill de Blasio but describes himself as a practical and progressive mayor who will “get stuff done.”