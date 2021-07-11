Eric Adams, Pres. Joe Biden to meet, discuss gun violence: source

Brooklyn Borough President and mayoral contender Eric Adams will meet on Monday with President Joe Biden to discuss curbing gun violence, a source close to Adams confirmed.

Biden’s schedule for Monday notes his meeting on violence reduction will include Attorney General Merrick Garland.

“Excited to meet with @POTUS to work together on the #gunviolence pandemic plaguing our streets,” Adams tweeted. “The White House and President Biden are focused on this critical issue to #NYC, and I’m honored to be invited to discuss our ideas for action.”

Adams, a former NYPD captain, has run his campaign to replace Mayor Bill de Blasio as a law-and-order candidate.

There have been at least 795 shooting incidents so far this year in New York City with more than 900 victims compared to 612 shootings at the same time last year with 750 victims, according to the NYPD.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday declared gun violence a disaster emergency in the state and Sen. Chuck Schumer on Sunday noted that gun violence was spiking in New York and around the country.

In late June, the Justice Department announced plans to launch a task force to New York City to help combat gun violence.