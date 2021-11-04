Eric Adams, Brooklyn borough president and Democratic candidate for New York City mayor speaks during a debate with Republican candidate for New York City mayor Curtis Sliwa at the ABC 7 studios in New York, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. (Eduardo Munoz/Pool Photo via AP)

NEW YORK — Eric Adams wants to make New York City more crypto-friendly, and he is starting it off by announcing he will take his first three paychecks as mayor in bitcoin.

The New York City mayor-elect intends for the Big Apple to “be the center of the cryptocurrency industry and other fast-growing, innovative industries,” he said on Twitter.

In New York we always go big, so I’m going to take my first THREE paychecks in Bitcoin when I become mayor. NYC is going to be the center of the cryptocurrency industry and other fast-growing, innovative industries! Just wait! — Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) November 4, 2021

During an interview with Bloomberg Radio, he said he is going to “look at what’s preventing the growth of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency in our city,” emphasizing that New York City needs to generate a pipeline of talent for these jobs.

The future mayor referenced Miami’s cryptocurrency “that is doing very well,” and hopes the city can have something similar.

The announcement comes two days after his Election Day win.

The Democrat, who was previously Brooklyn borough president, was overwhelmingly voted in as the city’s next mayor, defeating Republican opponent Curtis Sliwa.

As a former NYPD captain and current Brooklyn borough president, Adams built his mayoral campaign as the law-and-order candidate.

The Associated Press called the election less than 15 minutes after the polls were closed.

Associated Press contributed to this report.