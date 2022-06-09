MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams pleaded with federal lawmakers Wednesday to tighten national gun laws before “another hour of death.”

Testifying in Washington, D.C., Adams implored Congress to take action amid a national wave of gun violence.

“The clock is ticking, every day, every minute, towards another hour of death,” said Adams.

Adams is among those calling for the passage of the Protecting Our Kids Act, which would close loopholes in existing gun laws, raise the age to buy an assault weapon to 21, and restrict magazine capacities to 15 rounds.

The package has already been approved by the House of Representatives but is expected to stall in the Senate, falling short of the 60 bipartisan votes needed for passage.

The push for more restrictive gun laws comes in the wake of several mass shootings across the country, including the horrific bloodshed at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, last month that left 21 people dead, 19 of whom were children.

Fourth-grader Miah Cerrillo, a survivor of the Uvalde massacre, also testified Wednesday, recalling how she witnessed her friend getting shot, then smeared blood on herself to evade the gunman.

“He shot my friend that was next to me and I thought he was going to come back to the room, so I grabbed the blood and I put it all over me,” said Cerrillo.

Asked by lawmakers whether she felt safe at school, Cerrillo shook her head.

Asked then why she felt unsafe in the classroom, Cerrillo said, “Because I don’t want it to happen again.”

Back in New York City, an anti-gun rally was held Thursday at Restoration Plaza in Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood.