NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams has the lowest approval rating for a New York City mayor since 1996, according to a Quinnipiac University poll.

The poll released on Wednesday revealed that 58% of New Yorkers disapprove of Adams’ performance while 28% said they approve, and 14% said they don’t have an opinion.

Adams has secured the title of the lowest-rated mayor since the university began polling registered voters in the city in 1996. The previous lowest-rated New York City mayor was Michael Bloomberg in 2003, when he received an approval rating of 31%, according to Quinnipiac.

Voters disapprove of the mayor’s handling of New York City crime, public schools, the migrant crisis, the city budget, homelessness, and other issues. Another poll revealed that 72% of New Yorkers believe the Adams’ campaign did something wrong in its dealings with Turkey.

“As the city faces across the board budget cuts while dealing with a migrant crisis, headlines about a federal investigation into the mayor’s 2021 campaign and an accusation of sexual assault leveled against him from 30 years ago are taking a toll,” said Quinnipiac University Poll Assistant Director Mary Snow.

Close to 1,300 New York City self-identified registered voters were surveyed from Nov. 30 until Dec. 4 with a margin of error of +/- 2.7 percentage points.

