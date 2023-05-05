NEW YORK (PIX11) — Entenmann’s, the iconic baked goods business founded in Brooklyn, has decided to get into the ice cream business.

The company, best known for fan favorites like its donuts, coffee cake, and lemon pound cake, has been manufacturing baked goods for over 100 years. Now, just in time for summer, the company has launched a product line of ice cream sandwiches — and the flavors might seem familiar.

The new line of ice cream sandwich flavors includes:

Brownie Cookie Salted Caramel

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip and Brownie Cookie

Chocolatey Glazed Cookie Donut Chocolate

Chocolatey Glazed Cookie Donut Salted Caramel

Glazed Cookie Donut

“Entenmann’s is thrilled to offer a new lineup of ice cream sandwiches inspired by the iconic flavors our fans know and love,” said Alicia Rosas, vice president of innovation at Bimbo Bakeries USA. “We are looking forward to seeing how our fans enjoy these special treats.”

For this new blending of ice cream meets baked goods mixture, Bimbo Bakeries tapped Sorrisa Group Inc., a Canadian company that has previously worked with Walmart, Aldi, and Costco on their own lines of baked goods.

A representative for Sorrisa Group was unable to comment.