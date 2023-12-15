BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – The city says a serious error by an engineer may have contributed to the partial collapse that has left more than a hundred people without a home.

The engineer failed to recognize a structural column labeling it as a decorative one.

New York City has suspended the inspection authority for that engineer and the city states it is working to permanently revoke the engineer’s authority to inspect exterior walls of buildings here in the city.

Back in June, a New York state-licensed professional engineer incorrectly labeled the building’s load-bearing corner column as decorative.

On Monday when work was being done on the building, the city said that a fundamental mistake may have contributed to the collapse.

In a statement, the mayor said in part “when those who are entrusted to keep us safe cut corners and make catastrophic mistakes, we’re going to take swift action and hold them accountable.”

Congressman Ritchie Torress who represents the Bronx agrees.

“The fact that a licensed engineer would misdiagnose a structural column as decorative is a staggering act of incompetence,” Torres said. “He should be held responsible.”

The Department of Buildings states it is now reviewing more than 350 recent filings by the engineer. It adds that with 1.1 million buildings in the city but with just over 540 building inspectors, the city must be able to rely on design professionals to do their jobs.

Congressman Torres is now partnering with Congressman Adriano Espaillat on legislation to improve building safety.

“One collapse is one too many and it’s so catastrophic that people have lost their homes,” Torres said.

The city has not released the name of the engineer. The Department of Investigation and the Bronx District Attorney are all investigating the engineer’s Conduct.