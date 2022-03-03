NEW YORK (AP) — Workers at a New York City outpost of outdoor clothing and equipment seller REI have voted overwhelmingly to join a union.

It’s the first of REI’s stores to do so.

The National Labor Relations Board says the vote at the store in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood was 88-14 in favor of being represented by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union. REI says it respects employees’ rights to choose.

Efforts to unionize at different retailers are taking place around the country.

Two Starbucks locations in Buffalo, New York, and one in Mesa, Arizona, have voted for unions, and workers at Amazon locations in New York City and Alabama are also pushing for union representation.