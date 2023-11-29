NEW YORK (PIX11) – The Empire State Building will “Rock and Roll All Nite” on Thursday.

The iconic New York City building will be lit up in honor of KISS’ last shows at Madison Square Garden on Friday and Saturday.

WAXQ, New York City’s classic rock station, will synchronize the 1975 classic to the building’s lightning. A ceremony will be held on the grand staircase on the 86th floor observatory and the music and light show will begin at 7 p.m.

KISS remains one of the most influential bands in the history of rock. The devilish glam band got its start in New York City and went on to be an inspiration for other great acts like Nirvana, Rob Zombie, and Trent Reznor from the band Nine in Nails.

The group has released 44 albums, 14 of which achieved platinum status and three were multi-platinum. KISS has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide and was inducted into the Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame in 2014 by guitarist Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine.

