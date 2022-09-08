Queen Elizabeth II visited the Empire State Building in New York in 1957. (Photos courtesy: The Empire State Building)

NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York’s Empire State Building will light up in purple and sparkle in silver on Thursday to honor the life of Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Queen Elizabeth II was Britain’s longest-serving monarch, marking 70 years on the throne earlier this year.

The queen visited the Empire State Building in 1957. She was photographed at the top of the skyscraper.

The Empire State Building previously lit up in June to celebrate the queen’s Platinum Jubilee, which commemorated the 70th anniversary of her accession.