NEW YORK (PIX11) – The Empire State Building will light up on Friday as legendary hip-hop artists get down in honor of the music genre’s 50th anniversary and Black History Month.

The Empire State Building and Fashion for All Foundation played host to Slick Rick, Grandmaster Flash, Rakim, and many more hip-hop legends Friday afternoon ahead of the lighting.

The Bronx is widely considered the birthplace of hip-hop. Hip-hop legend DJ Kool Herc spun the basics at a turntable during parties on Sedgewick Avenue in the summer of 1973.

In November, New York City officials announced there would be 50 events celebrating hip-hop for its 50th birthday.