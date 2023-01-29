Empire State Building goes green and white for the Eagles on Jan. 29, 2023. (Empire State Building/Twitter)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Empire State Building lit up in green and white on Sunday in honor of the Eagles victory over the 49ers.

Many on Twitter questioned the decision to honor a Philadelphia team, especially given that the Eagles had knocked the Giants out of the running for the Super Bowl.

“As the representative for the Empire State Building, and a diehard Giants fan, let me be on the record saying that this is absolutely ridiculous,” NYC Councilmember Keith Powers tweeted.

One Twitter user showed a video of an upset Giants Coach Brian Daboll in response, captioning the video: “Every New Yorker seeing the Empire State Building right now.”

“Words I never, in a million years, ever thought I would say: I’m about to pick a fight with the Empire State Building,” another user tweeted.

The Empire State Building will change colors later on Sunday to match the results of the Cincinnati Bengals – Kansas City Chiefs game. The lights will honor the AFC champion until 2 a.m. on Monday.