The Empire State Building will be lit in red and green during Super Bowl. (Photo courtesy of the Empire State Building of NYC)

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — While most New Yorkers will be rooting for a certain team in red, the Empire State Building is playing straight down the middle for the Big Game on Sunday.

After causing some controversy when the iconic building lit up in Eagles’ colors a few weeks ago, the building will be supporting both teams during the Super Bowl. At sunset, one side of the building will be lit up in red for the Kansas City Chiefs and another side in green for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The iconic building will be also tracking the score of Super Bowl LVII in real time, organizers said. With each score, the building lights will sparkle in that team’s colors for one minute. The Empire State Building will be lit up in the champion’s colors until 2 a.m. Monday.

The Super Bowl will be broadcast live on a massive screen in Times Square at 6:30 p.m. FOX’s broadcast of will be shown on an 18,000-square-foot digital screen overlooking Times Square on the corner of Seventh Avenue and 47th Street.

It will be the first Super Bowl broadcast in Times Square to feature sound, with audio streaming directly to viewers’ mobile phones, according to TSX Entertainment, the company organizing the screening.