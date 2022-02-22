Elton John returns to Madison Square Garden after nearly 2 years of COVID delays

NEW YORK (PIX11) — After a nearly two-year delay, The Rocket Man finally landed in New York City.

Elton John performed for thousands at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, and is set to play again Wednesday night.

His shows were originally scheduled for April 2020, but the pandemic caused their cancellation. Madison Square Garden shut down in March 2020 and didn’t reopen until June 2021.

Sporting events and concerts have returned to the area, and businesses are pleased to see the crowds.

Visitors will find changes to access points, as transit entrances are being rebuilt. A major revitalization project, sponsored by the state, is also going on in the area around Madison Square Garden.

A new façade is being constructed on One Penn, which is right next door. Other sites around the location are set to be torn down on the next year.