Elsa travel issues: Transit delays, traffic issues due to storm

NEW YORK — As Tropical Storm Elsa moved across the tri-state area Friday morning, the storm’s heavy rain and wind caused some transit issues as the morning commute got underway.

Elsa’s heavy downpours were expected to last until 9 or 10 a.m. across New York and the New Jersey coast, before moving out of our area by late morning or early afternoon.

Public transit

8 a.m.: Metro-North reported weather-related delays along the Harlem Line, the New Haven Line and the Pascack Valley Line.

NJ Transit reported weather-related delays along the Main-Bergen County Line and Pascack Valley Line.

Long Island Rail Road service was on or close to on schedule across all lines.

The MTA reported little to no weather-related delays or issues for subways or buses in New York City. The Q train was seeing some delays due to a downed tree just south of Avenue M, according to the MTA’s Acting Senior VP Demetrius Crichlow.

PATH trains are running on or close to schedule.

Traffic and roads

8 a.m.: Some flooding was reported along the Long Island Expressway.

No flooding was reported Friday morning on major roads around New York City.

Flight delays

8 a.m.: Kennedy Airport reported that weather conditions were causing multiple flight disruptions Friday morning. They advise travelers to check with their airline to determine status of flights.

Newark Airport advised travelers to contact their airline for flight information prior to arriving at the airport Friday morning due to anticipated severe weather.