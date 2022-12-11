MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Elves took over Manhattan as the annual “ElfCon” returned for its lighthearted and charitable hot cocoa crawl.

Sunday’s crawl was an adventure for families to test their limits in a way quite different from Saturday’s SantaCon. Instead of alcohol, ElfCon fills participants’ bellies with hot chocolate from several festive vendors around the city.

“We used to do SantaCon and that was crazy and I find this nice to bring kids and I love chocolate and it’s a win win situation for me,” ElfCon participant Kenya Brown said.

Participant Lindy Lipka was lured in by the sweet tastes.

“I go wherever I am told as long as there’s sugar waiting for me there,” Lipka said

As much as these elves love their sugar highs, 16-year-old organizer Sophie said this seasonal crawl is also about sharing and helping others.

A portion of the ElfCon proceeds go toward The Trevor Project, which provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services for LGBTQ+ youth.



“We’re kids helping other kids,” Sophie said. “So we’re glad to benefit them and they’re a great organization.”

ElfCon also makes sure the Making Headway Foundation gets the support it needs to provide care for children with brain and spinal cord tumors.

“I was fortunate to benefit from the Making Headway Foundation when I was younger, my family was, it’s really great,” said Sophie.

“Breads Bakery” in Gramercy is one of several cafes along the crawl route, welcoming families in for some treats. Owners suggest pairing their hot cocoa with babka and rugelach.

“What better way to help a worthy cause then to help spread cheer in our finest elf gear,” said Lipka.

If you didn’t make it out to ElfCon this year, you can still donate on ElfCon.org.