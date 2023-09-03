Electric Zoo, one of New York’s highly-anticipated summer festivals, has canceled its first day due to supply chain disruptions. (AP)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Electric Zoo Festival on Randall’s Island Park has hit capacity and will no longer allow any more attendees, the festival announced on social media Sunday.

The announcement came after Friday had to be canceled due to supply chain issues.

In a statement on social media, the festival organizers shared:

It is with deep regret that we need to inform you that due to the challenges caused by Friday cancelation, we have reached our venue’s capacity earlier than anticipated for today, Sunday. For the safety and well-being of everyone on site, we will not be admitting any additional attendees today. If you are on your way or were planning to come later, we kindly ask that you refrain from coming to the festival site. Your safety and festival experience remain our top priorities. We deeply apologize for this inconvenience and hope you understand that this decision was made with everyone’s best interest in mind. Refund details are to follow. Thank you for your continued love, patience, and understanding. We promise to make it up to you. Electric Zoo Festival on X.com



The festival also said it would issue a full refund to everyone who was denied entry.

