NEW YORK (PIX11) — Electric Zoo, one of New York’s most highly-anticipated summer festivals, has canceled its first day — just hours before doors were set to open — due to supply chain disruptions.

Organizers of the festival made the announcement on Twitter Friday morning, explaining that the construction of the main stage couldn’t be completed on time.

“Sharing this tough news is honestly heartbreaking. We feel the weight of the disappointment and frustration, and we’re so sorry to let our Electric Zoo family down,” the organizers said.

They said festivalgoers would get a full refund for Friday’s ticket, and those who have multiple-day tickets will “receive credit for one of the days.” Friday ferry and bus ticket holders will also get a full refund, and those who have several-day transportation tickets will get a refund that is the same amount as one day, the organizers said.

The festival is set to continue this Saturday and Sunday as scheduled, according to the organizers.

“We look forward to uniting with all of you to celebrate life and music, and dance through the sunset with the iconic backdrop of the New York skyline, right in the heart of New York City,” the announcement said.

The festival’s organizers said they are “profoundly sorry” for the inconvenience and disappointment the cancellation will cause. Fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment, with some calling for the rest of the festival to open with the main stage closed.

