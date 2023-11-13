NEW YORK (PIX11) – The future is … now. The first-ever successful electric air taxi flight was announced on Monday.

“You can feel the electricity in the air here in New York City! Our vision for the Downtown Manhattan Heliport will create the world’s first heliport with infrastructure for electric-powered aircraft,” Mayor Eric Adams posted on X.

Two companies — Joby and Volocopter — conducted the test flights. Joby plans to launch a passenger service in 2025.

It would considerably decrease the amount of time it takes to travel around the five boroughs. Traveling from Manhattan to JFK Airport could take up to an hour using current transportation options. By air, it can take seven minutes.

Lauren Cook is a digital journalist who has covered local news in the New York City area for over a decade. She has been with PIX11 since 2020. See more of her work here and follow her on Twitter.