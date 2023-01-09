NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York Attorney General Letitia James, Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine and Queens Borough President Donovan Richards were among the parade of politicians visiting some of the 7,000 nurses on the picket lines in New York City Monday.

While rallying with nurses, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said so far the city’s response to ensure the health care infrastructure continues to support patients is working.

“I’m happy with what we’re seeing as far as people trying to make sure we have what we need,” Williams said. “But we can’t keep this going on. We are in a tripledemic, or whatever you want to call it. We need these nurses back inside, and it’s not their fault that they are out here.”

New York City Emergency Management has activated a situation room. The mayor’s office reports so far there have been no major impacts.

Hospital diversions are in place and the FDNY is redirecting ambulances when necessary.

At the state level, representatives for Gov. Kathy Hochul were at the bargaining table over the weekend. In a last-ditch effort, hospital groups said she pressed for binding arbitration to work through the last few sticking points. However, the New York State Nurses Association pushed back.

New York state has a safe staffing law, but nurses want staffing levels guaranteed in their contract so they can enforce it in civil court. State authorities have been slow to enforce the new law due to practical concerns about a shortage of qualified nurses.