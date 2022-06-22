EDGEWATER, N.J. — Two people were shot early Wednesday in Edgewater, according to investigators.

Local police responded to reports of a shooting on The Promenade near City Place just before 12:10 a.m., authorities said. Officers discovered a 22-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds at the location, a short distance from the Hudson River, officials said.

Authorities additionally responded to an Exxon gas station on River Road, less than a mile from the Promenade scene, and found another 22-year-old victim with a gunshot wound.

Officials said that both victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment, but did not specify their conditions. Authorities did not disclose any further information about the victims, including their sex.

The shootings are being investigated by the Edgewater Police Department and the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office. Authorities had not identified a suspect or motive in the shootings as of Wednesday morning.