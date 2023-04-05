NEW YORK (PIX11) — Since Easter is not officially a public holiday, everything will be open in New York City on Sunday.

And there’s plenty to do this weekend, from the Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue to Easter egg hunts for kids and adults, according to Time Out. Governors Island is hosting a free egg hunt on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The William Vale in Brooklyn is hosting an adult Easter egg hunt on Sunday afternoon.

There are also holiday events at the South Street Seaport., Children’s Museum of Manhattan, and the High Line, according to Time Out.

Easter brunch is always a popular option in New York City. Time Out recommends dining at The Fulton in the Financial District or Bar Boulud on the Upper West Side.