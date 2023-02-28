EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Stories of rising rents and closing businesses are becoming all too common around New York City.

Shop owners, customers and neighbors have been networking to advocate for one another and let officials know what’s going on. A popular shop in Manhattan’s East Village has become a home base and a symbol of what’s on the line.

Village Works on East 3rd Street is a gallery, bookstore and artist space that offers a glimpse into the spirit of New York City. They are looking for a new home after their lease was to expire and the rent was increased.

Joseph Sheridan moved to New York City in 1983 and was looking for a community. He started Village Works to offer that same connection and creative opportunity.

“We can learn from the past and learn what we’re replacing. We can decide how we want to replace that,” Sheridan said.

A GoFundMe campaign has been created to help Village Works open in a new location.

The shop features books on New York City history, culture, art and photography. A downstairs area is open to artists, and pieces from New York City artists are displayed on the walls.

Sheridan said they have to vacate the building by the end of March.