East Side Access LIRR track to Grand Central hits major milestone

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
east side access LIRR to Grand Central

A Long Island Rail Road train sits in Grand Central Terminal on Oct. 31, 2021, after completing a trip on the new tracks related to the East Side Access project. (Credit: MTA)

NEW YORK (AP) — The long-anticipated and long-delayed rail route from Long Island to Grand Central Terminal is nearing reality.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and officials from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority took a test ride on the train Sunday morning.

The MTA’s East Side Access project links the Long Island Rail Road to Grand Central. Currently, the LIRR terminates at Penn Station on Manhattan’s west side, forcing commuters who work on the east side of town to backtrack to get to work.

More than 150,000 customers per day are expected to use the service when it begins next year. Construction began more than a decade ago and the project has cost more than $11 billion.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Long Island Videos

First responders offer Halloween fun with Spooky Ambulance event

The Milleridge Inn on Long Island becomes haunted house this Halloween

Nassau County's new 'Safe Dates' program

2 teens killed in Long Island crash: police

Pickup truck fleeing police slams into car, killing driver, near Long Island Expressway

Hofstra soccer nationally ranked

More Long Island

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter