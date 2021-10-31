East Side Access LIRR track to Grand Central hits major milestone

A Long Island Rail Road train sits in Grand Central Terminal on Oct. 31, 2021, after completing a trip on the new tracks related to the East Side Access project. (Credit: MTA)

NEW YORK (AP) — The long-anticipated and long-delayed rail route from Long Island to Grand Central Terminal is nearing reality.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and officials from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority took a test ride on the train Sunday morning.

The MTA’s East Side Access project links the Long Island Rail Road to Grand Central. Currently, the LIRR terminates at Penn Station on Manhattan’s west side, forcing commuters who work on the east side of town to backtrack to get to work.

More than 150,000 customers per day are expected to use the service when it begins next year. Construction began more than a decade ago and the project has cost more than $11 billion.