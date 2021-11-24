East Harlem landlord: Shop local, save on rent

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — A Manhattan real estate developer found a unique way to support local businesses while giving his tenants a break on their rent.

Eran Polack said he felt like he needed to do something to help his community. He owns several small apartment buildings in East Harlem.

For every 100 dollars his tenants spend at a local shop, he’ll give them a $10 credit to lower their rent. And the tenant who spends the most money at neighborhood stores will receive a bonus $500 rent reduction.