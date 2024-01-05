EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — If live camels are walking up Third Avenue, it must be the annual Three Kings Day Parade in East Harlem.

The parade was held on Friday, the eve of Three Kings Day, in honor of the three wise men who, according to the Christian Bible, arrived in Bethlehem to see Jesus. It is an important holiday celebrated on Jan. 6 in many countries across Central and South America and the Caribbean.

“This is almost like our continuation of Christmas, mi gente! We put shoe box with hay for the horses, or the camels in this case,” said local business owner Rhina Valentin.

Lifelong East Harlem resident and local business owner Rhina Valentin credits El Museo Del Barrio, located on Fifth Avenue between East 104th and 105th streets, with making the parade a success. She stressed the importance of passing along the cultural significance of the holiday to the next generation.

“It is really about community and upholding our traditions. I am from New York, born and raised, but then like my grandparents celebrate this occasion,” said Valentin.

The parade also features three 12-foot-tall kings towering over everyone.

“We as performers, we’re hidden in these big, beautiful pieces of art, and yet we’re the most visible thing out here, and we get to live up to that vision of these beloved figures in the minds, imaginations, and hearts of these children,” puppeteer Chris Palmieri told PIX11 News.