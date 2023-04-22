NEW YORK (PIX11)– New Yorkers from across all five boroughs came together to celebrate Earth Day. First started in 1970, the day is used to get people to mobilize and show support for environmental protection.

Over the past 30 years, Earth Day has become the largest observance in the world, with more than a billion people participating globally in this day of action to change human behavior and create global, national, and local policy changes, the organization says.

Today, some New York families joined in on that day of action by planting trees, marching in Midtown Manhattan, and even seeing support from Broadway stars promoting sustainability through theatre.

The city even joined in that climate activism with the New York City Department of Transportation having Open Streets: Car-Free Earth Day – an annual event hosted by NYC DOT to promote activism and education surrounding climate change, sustainability, and more sustainable modes of transportation.

From 10 am to 3 pm, the city closed off 30 locations located throughout the five boroughs, connecting over 80 open streets, and plazas, and accessing over 1,000 miles of New York City’s bike network.

“Since its inception, the Open Streets program has demonstrated how much more connected our communities can become when we prioritize people over private car travel,” said U.S. Representative Jerrold Nadler. “Car-Free Earth Day is the perfect opportunity for New Yorkers to join their neighbors outdoors and enjoy all the City has to offer while making more sustainable choices for our shared future.”