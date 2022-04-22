NEW YORK (PIX11) — Folks across the tri-state area are marking Earth Day Friday, and there are plenty of opportunities to join in the fun.

Whether you want to take a hike, recycle old electronics, or clean up your neighborhood, here are some ways you can celebrate Earth Day 2022.

Teach your kids about Earth Day in action at PS 194 on 143rd Street in Harlem. Listen to music, grab something to eat, access free health resources and create Earth Day-themed art. The event was organized by the Children’s Village and Partnership. Kids can even take part in a talent show. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.

Learn how to assess the health of the trees on your block during the “Love Your Street Tree Day” event on Columbus Avenue at 11 a.m. The event was organized by the city Parks Department. They’ll teach you everything you need to become a city tree expert, and you can also do some planting to make the block more beautiful. The group is gathering at City Councilmember Gale Brewer’s office.

We all know how toxic it is to have electronics tossed in the trash, but what do you do with out-of-date or broken items? Globetops in Brooklyn has you covered. Bring your old electronics to Industry City Friday and get a chance to win gift cards from some of the great vendors there. Glopetops refurbishes the electronics and then gets them in the hands of students, artists, and activists who work in gender equality and social justice. The event runs from noon to 4 p.m. in Courtyard 1.

And hey, take a hike … in one of New York’s iconic parks! Get out and enjoy the spring weather at leafy Inwood Park. There’s an Earth Day hiking event there that kicks off at 1 p.m. The hike is meant for kids, which means people of all ages can enjoy. The group will meet at Payson and Seaman avenues.