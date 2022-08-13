NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers are expected to hit the polls starting on Saturday as early voting kicks off for the primary elections.

Early voting for the congressional races as well as some state senate seats goes until August 21. The traditional election day is August 23.

Polling times and locations vary so New Yorkers should make sure to check their local information. City officials reminded residents also to check if they’re registered to vote.

The early voting hours are as follows:

August 13 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

August 14 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

August 15 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

August 16 – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

August 17 – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

August 18 – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

August 19 – 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

August 20 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

August 21 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The poll site list as well as other voting information can be found here.

Aside from knowing the voting hours and locations, it goes without saying that voters should check out the candidates before hitting the polls.

It’s a battle of the East versus the West sides of Manhattan as two prominent Democrats are up for one seat in the House.

Now, there’s a newcomer who’s also trying to shake up the race.

Jerrold Nadler and Carolyn Maloney are two well-known committee chairs in their 70s who are fighting over just one seat in the 12th congressional district.

Suraj Patel has entered the fray for a third try in an effort to unseat the veterans of Capitol Hill.

In a recent PIX11 poll, Nadler is ahead in the tight race.

Nadler and Maloney had served side by side for years, but a newly drawn congressional map has merged the districts into one.

Meanwhile, the other contested race is in the newly drawn 10th district in Manhattan and Brooklyn where Rep. Mondaire Jones is in a packed race against Dan Goldman, Carlina Rivera, Yuh-Line Niou, Liz Holtzman and Jo Ann Simon.

Due to the redistricting controversy and timing of the rare August primary, voter turnout is not expected to be exceptionally high. However, many candidates are expected to attend a reproductive rights rally Saturday morning at Washington Square Park to drum up last-minute votes.

Doors open at 9 a.m. across New York City on Saturday for the first day of early voting.

Tune in to PIX11 and PIX11.com on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 8 p.m. to watch the leading Democratic candidates in the race for New York Congressional District 10 square off in a live debate in collaboration with Medgar Evers College.