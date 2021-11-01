Early voting ends in NY, NJ ahead of Election Day Tuesday

NEW YORK — Voters in New York and New Jersey had their last day of early voting Sunday, but they were also back inside the polling stations after COVID changed the way many cast their ballots.

In New Jersey, the governor’s position is up for grabs. Democrat Phil Murphy has been in the seat for the past four years.  

While he’s leading against his Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli, he’s facing a 44-year-old precedent — no Democratic governor has been able to get reelected to a second term.

All 120 legislators are also being voted on. 

Across the river in New York City, 135,000 New Yorkers voted early, choosing between Democrat Eric Adams and Republican Curtis Sliwa.

Both used the last few hours, hoping to nail down any undecided voters.

