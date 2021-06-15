E-scooter regulation once again in the spotlight after new related death

Getting around the Big Apple is becoming more convenient, and in some cases, faster, for those riding around on e-scooters and e-bikes.

But with more people jumping on the motorized bike bandwagon, some pedestrians say their safety is jeopardized.

According to the NYC DOT, last year, 20 people died from e-bike involved accidents.

Actress Lisa Banes dies after being struck by scooter in UWS hit-and-run: police

Lenox Hill Hospital Emergency Medicine Doctor Brandon Godbout said the city needs to do more to regulate the use of these devices.

“We really need to almost guarantee that riders are wearing helmets. Head injuries are most serious,” said Dr. Godbout.

Currently, riders are not required to wear a helmet and drivers don’t need a license to operate.

E-scooters and e-bikes have been allowed in bicycle lanes across the five boroughs since the law went into effect in November 2020.

The speed limit to ride is 30 miles per hour or less.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said his administration will consider new riding requirements, similar to safety measures enacted last year, after the mayor shut down the moped sharing company Revel, following three deadly collisions.

Revel is now back on the streets as long as users take a mandatory test and show a photo of themselves wearing a helmet.

As the number of dangerous collisions continues to climb, Godbout urged city leaders to instill more safety protocols, including bike lane improvements and education.

“We need to educate our populations on the real dangers of these devices and provide material that teaches them to drive and operate them safely,” said Dr. Godbout.

More people will likely be riding electric scooters in the bike lanes beginning in July.

The city approved a ride share program with three companies who will rent out their scooters, similar to what we see now with a bicycle.