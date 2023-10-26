MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police are searching for two men accused in a purse-snatching spree that started in early October in Manhattan.

One or both of the men would approach their victims on the moped and steal wallets, handbags or purses before driving off, police said. The suspects are wanted in 22 robberies and attempted robberies, with the most recent robbery occurring on Oct. 22 near 87th Street and 5th Avenue, according to the NYPD.

All of the victims are women, according to authorities. Police said some were injured during the robberies.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

