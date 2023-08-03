NEW YORK (PIX11) – Two people are wanted in connection with three jewelry thefts that took place within days of each other across the city, the NYPD said.

The first incident happened on July 23, when the two suspects approached an 87-year-old woman outside a home near 18th and Cropsey avenues in Brooklyn. Police said the two wrapped a gold chain around her wrist before they removed it and a bracelet the woman was wearing.

The bracelet is worth $1,000, police said.

During the second incident, the two suspects approached a 70-year-old woman outside a home near 169th Street and 26th Avenue in Queens on July 25. Police said they blocked the woman’s driveway with their vehicle, placed a necklace around her neck then removed it and the necklace the woman was wearing.

They fled in a white SUV, police said, and the necklace is worth $2,900.

The most recently reported incident occurred on July 26 in front of a Costco located at 2975 Richmond Ave. in Staten Island. Police said a 76-year-old man was approached by the two suspects, who handed him fake jewelry before they stole his Rolex watch and gold chain.

The watch and chain are worth $9,000, police said.

