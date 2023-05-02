NEW YORK (PIX11) — While the Knicks get ready to play Game 2 of the second round of the NBA playoffs, Dunkin’ is treating Knicks fans to two special prizes Tuesday.

The coffee shop will be giving customers a free Knicks donut pack when they buy any drink at the following Midtown locations, while supplies last, according to the company:

152 W 31 st St.

St. 316 W 34 th St.

St. 155 W 35 th St.

St. 153 W 36 th St.

St. 411 Ninth Avenue

If you’re lucky enough to snag the blue and orange two-donut pack, be on the lookout for a Dunkin’ Jeep cruising near those select locations for a chance to score playoffs tickets for the Knicks-Heat game Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden, the company said.

The Knicks dropped the opening game of the series to their old rival. Both teams could be missing key players in Game 2, including Knicks All-Star forward Julius Randle, who could sit out another game due to an ankle injury. Miami star Jimmy Butler suffered an ankle injury in Game 1 and his status for Game 2 is uncertain.

–Associated Press material was used in this report.