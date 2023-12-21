NEW YORK (PIX11) – If you’re one of the millions of people traveling in the New York area Thursday, you’re in for a free treat.

Dunkin’ is giving away free donuts to passengers headed through JetBlue terminals at JFK, LaGuardia and Newark airports.

The coffee giant said it’s all about spreading holiday cheer in places where it is needed the most.

