NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Department of Sanitation’s new and improved waste bins have been named one of TIME magazine’s Best Inventions of 2023.

The better bin or the modern Litter Basket of the Future has a sleek look with a hinged lid and was designed to keep rodents out.

“The modular design, the innovative hinged lid, and the spacing at the base that keeps the trash away from the ground mean these baskets are easier for humans to use, harder for rats to abuse, and a far better fit for the clean streets of today’s New York City,” said Jessica Tisch, Commissioner, NYC Department of Sanitation.

The DSNY upkeeps approximately 23,000 litter baskets citywide. So far 300 baskets have been installed with an additional 1,000 on the way, the agency said.

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.